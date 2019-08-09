CHEAT SHEET
Police Identify Missouri Man Who Walked Into Walmart With Rifle, Body Armor
Police have identified the man who walked into a Walmart store in Missouri with 100 rounds of ammunition Thursday evening as 20-year-old Dmitriy Andreychenko, the Associated Press reports. Andreychenko is being held in jail on suspicion of making a terrorist threat after he walked into the store in Springfield, Missouri, carrying two guns and wearing a bulletproof vest. The man was allegedly stopped by an off-duty firefighter, and no shots were fired in the incident. Springfield Police Lt. Mike Lucas said the firefighter held Andreychenko at gunpoint until police arrived on the scene, The Springfield News-Leader reports. “His intent was not to cause peace or comfort to anybody that was in the business here,” Lucas said. “In fact, he’s lucky he’s alive still, to be honest.”