Police Identify Suspect in Toronto Mass Shooting

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit have identified the mass shooter in Toronto who allegedly killed two people Sunday night as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain. Officials said Hussain died from a gunshot wound after exchanging gunfire with police. Hussain’s family said in a statement that he was suffering from severe mental health issues, but they “could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end.” They also wrote that they were “utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news,” and their “hearts are in pieces for the victims.” An 18-year-old university student named Reese Fallon was killed in the incident, and the other was a 10-year-old girl who has yet to be identified. Five people were taken to hospitals in the aftermath of the shooting, and they remained in “critical condition” on Monday. Hussain allegedly fired at 15 people in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood around 10:00 p.m. Sunday evening, before he was shot by police.
