Trooper Shot, 1 Dead After Employee Opens Fire at Texas Business: Police

A shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon left one person dead and four wounded. Police believe the shooter was an employee.

A state trooper was shot during a subsequent pursuit of the suspect, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The officer was in “serious but stable condition” following the manhunt.

The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. At least six ambulances arrived to the scene, according to KHOU, and four of the victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. A fifth victim suffered non-critical injuries. A sixth person was transported to a hospital for an asthma attack.

“Right now we feel that the scene is safe,” Lieutenant Jason James told reporters.

Authorities mounted a manhunt for the suspect following the attack at Kent Moore Cabinets, and the shooter was later taken into custody. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, “I’ve been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer.”

A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.

The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence “an epidemic” and “an international embarrassment.”

On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.