Police in Michigan Arrest ‘Racist Terrorist’ Accused of Targeting Black Family
‘PLAGUE’ ON THE COMMUNITY
A 24-year old man who allegedly vandalized and shot at a Black family’s home is in custody and faces charges for multiple felonies, according to Michigan Live. The man has not been named but reportedly painted “Black Lives Matter not welcome here” on the family’s vehicle along with swastikas and other hateful phrases. He faces one count of discharging a weapon in a building, three counts of ethnic intimidation, and one count of felony firearm and malicious destruction of property. The Warren Police Department had reportedly searched for the suspect, who the mayor had dubbed a “racist terrorist,” for weeks. “The City of Warren does not tolerate racism. They don’t tolerate terrorism and they don’t tolerate someone who would actually plague the entire community,” the Mayor of Warren Jim Fouts said.