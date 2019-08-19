CHEAT SHEET
BAD MOON RISING
Cops Stop Three Men Who Wanted to Carry Out Mass Shootings This Weekend
Police in three U.S. states stopped men with motives, guns, and ammunition who they say intended to carry out mass shootings over the weekend, according to CNN. Brandon Wagshol, 22, was arrested in Norwalk, Connecticut, after expressing interest on his Facebook page of carrying out a mass shooting. He is being held on four counts of illegal possession of large-capacity magazines. Tristan Scott Wix was arrested in Dayton, Florida, after his ex-girlfriend alerted authorities that he wrote her intending to commit a mass shooting by firing into a crowd. “A good 100 kills would be nice,” he allegedly wrote. Police say they recovered a .22 caliber hunting rifle and 400 rounds of ammunition in his apartment. James Patrick Reardon, 20, of Youngstown, Ohio, was taken into custody for threatening on Instagram to shoot up the Youngstown Jewish Community center. Reardon had tagged the Jewish facility in a fake post about the shooting he intended to carry out in which he identified himself as the assailant. Police say they found a cache of weapons and ammunition in his home. All three men will be arraigned early this week.