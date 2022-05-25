Police Arrest Texas Student Who Brought Guns to High School the Day After the Uvalde Shooting

Read it at WFAA
A student at a Richardson, Texas, high school was arrested Wednesday for carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, the day after 19 children were murdered at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The student—whose name was not released due to his age—was seen walking toward Berkner High School late Wednesday morning with a rifle, prompting witnesses to call the police. Police found no weapons on the suspect but found an AK-47 style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle when they searched his car, as the high school and its surrounding schools went into lockdown. The suspect was charged with illegally carrying weapons in a weapons-free zone, a felony, and taken to a state jail.