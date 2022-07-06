CHEAT SHEET
Police in Virginia Say They Thwarted a July 4 Mass Shooting
Police in Richmond, Virginia, announced Wednesday morning that they prevented a potential mass shooting planned for July 4. The department said they received a tip about the possible attack, leading them to confiscate several firearms. No further details were given but Police Chief Gerald Smith is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday. The thwarted attack adds to the long list of incidents that marred this year’s Independence Day, including the massacre in Highland Park, Illinois, allegedly carried out by a 21-year-old who bought a gun legally even though he previously hoarded weapons and threatened to “kill everyone.”