Flight Attendant Found Dead in Airport Hotel With Sock in Her Mouth
Police have launched an investigation after an American Airlines flight attendant was reportedly found dead in a hotel room at Philadelphia Airport with a sock in her mouth. The 66-year-old woman, who has not been identified but was said to be from Las Vegas, had been due to check out of the Marriott hotel two days earlier but was discovered by cleaning staff on Monday night.There were no signs of a struggle or forced entry, but Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10 said the woman had suffered a “sudden death” that was being investigated by the department's Homicide Detectives Division.