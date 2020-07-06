‘Get a Noose’: Indiana Authorities Investigate Report of Attempted Lynching
Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Monroe County Courthouse Monday evening to demand justice for an incident captured on video in which five white men held a Black man to the ground, at one point allegedly yelling “get a noose.” The Black man, Vauhxx Booker, is a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission. Booker said he was at Lake Monroe with friends to watch the lunar eclipse Saturday when the white men, one of whom was wearing a Confederate flag hat, approached them and claimed they were trespassing. He then allegedly attacked Booker. “I don’t want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching,” he wrote in a Facebook post. “I don’t want this to have happened to me or anyone. It hurts my soul, and my pride, but there are multiple witnesses and it can’t be hidden or avoided.”
Officers with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident. No arrests have yet been made.