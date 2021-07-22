Police Investigating Arson at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s New Orleans Home

Police are investigating a fire at a New Orleans mansion owned by Jay-Z and Beyoncé as a possible arson, Nola.com reports.

A smoke alarm notified authorities of the one-alarm fire at the vacant Garden District home late Wednesday, and no one was injured, according to TMZ. Police say they received reports of a suspicious person in the neighborhood around the same time as the blaze ignited. Authorities reportedly believe the fire began in the house’s kitchen, where they found a gasoline can and books in an oven inside the house.

Beyoncé’s manager declined to comment to Nola.com.