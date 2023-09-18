CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Police Investigating Death of Attendee at Patriots Game
SUDDEN
Read it at Boston 25 News
Officials are investigating the death of a man who suffered an “apparent medical event” on Sunday night while in the stands of Gillette Stadium for a game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, Massachusetts State Police said. The incident occurred during the fourth quarter in the 308/309 section around 11 p.m., and the 53-year-old man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to authorities. What took place before the medical event remains unclear and no charges had been filed, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was expected to perform an autopsy as early as Monday.