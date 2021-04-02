Houston Police Investigating First Criminal Complaint Against Deshaun Watson
MOUNTING ALLEGATIONS
The Houston Police Department announced Friday that an accuser had come forward to file a report concerning Deshaun Watson, the 25-year-old quarterback of the Houston Texans who has been accused by 19 women of sexual assault. The department tweeted a statement: “Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further.” More than 20 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, including three just this week, but Friday’s complaint is the first allegation of criminal conduct against him. Watson has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing, and he has denied the allegations, asserting in a March 16 statement, “I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.”