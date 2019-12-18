Police Investigating Possible Trespasser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort
Police are investigating a possible trespassing incident at President Trump’s members-only Mar-a-Lago club, the latest security breach at his South Florida property. The spokesman for the Palm Beach Police Department, Michael Ogrodnick, said the investigation is ongoing. Earlier this year, a Chinese national named Yujing Zhang, 33, was arrested by federal authorities for entering the club without permission and was subsequently convicted of trespassing and lying to a federal agent. She was carrying a thumb drive loaded with malware, but was not hit with espionage charges, according to a federal agent. The FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami had reportedly been investigating potential Chinese spying in South Florida before Zhang’s unlawful entry, including at Mar-a-Lago, which has become a prime destination for Chinese tourists since Trump’s election. The public can gain access to the exclusive resort by buying tickets to charity galas and other events. The president recently said that he would be spending the winter holidays at the club, which he called “the Southern White House.’