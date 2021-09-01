Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Man Who Accosted NBC News Reporter in Live Broadcast
BOLO
The Gulfport Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the enraged man who allegedly assaulted NBC News correspondent Shaquille Brewster during a live report on Hurricane Ida. Fifty-four-year-old Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, was charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating emergency curfew. As of Tuesday evening, Dagley was not yet in custody.
Brewster was forced to abruptly cut off his live segment from a Gulfport beach on Monday morning when Dagley suddenly pulled his white Ford F-150 over and jumped out in order to yell at the reporter and his crew. Just before Brewster threw it back to studio, Dagley could be seen menacingly approaching the correspondent and shouting incoherently.
Court documents show that Dagley had previously pleaded guilty in 2018 to attempted assault, inducing panic, and vandalism. He was given five year’s probation and ordered to complete an anger management program. Dagley had been arrested in 2017 for drilling holes in tanks full of dangerous chemicals.