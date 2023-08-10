CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Georgia Parents Sue After Baby Allegedly Decapitated During Delivery
GRISLY DETAILS
Read it at Fox 5 Atlanta
Police have launched an investigation and a couple are suing after their baby was allegedly decapitated during delivery at a Georgia hospital. The parents, Jessica Ross and Treveon Taylor, went on to allege in their lawsuit against the hospital, Southern Regional Medical Center, that workers attempted to hide the situation from them by first urging them not to seek an autopsy, then, when asked to see the baby, wrapping the deceased baby tightly in a blanket with his head “propped on top of his body.” The situation arose while doctors were attempting to deliver the baby vaginally while using traction, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.