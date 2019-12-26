Police Locate 14-Year-Old Suspect in Stabbing of Barnard Freshman Tessa Majors
Police have located the 14-year-old who detectives believe was one of three teens involved in the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Barnard College student Tessa Majors earlier this month. NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison on Thursday said the teen had “been located” and thanked the community for reaching out with information after the police released his photo. Detectives believe the newly apprehended boy fatally stabbed Majors in a robbery gone wrong on Dec. 11 in Morningside Park, the New York Daily News reported. He was initially expected to turn himself in on Dec. 16 but went into hiding instead. Another boy, 13, was taken into custody the day after the stabbing and is being held in a juvenile detention center while awaiting trial in family court on charges of murder, robbery, and criminal possession after reportedly admitting to his role in the robbery and naming two schoolmates. One of those schoolmates, another 14-year-old, was released from police custody after requesting a lawyer and refusing to give a statement. Harrison said the case is still “an active and ongoing investigation.”