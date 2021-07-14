NJ Police Looking Into How Officers Handled ‘Victoria’s Secret Karen’ Dispute
RE-EXAMINING
The Millburn Police Department in New Jersey is investigating how officers handled a dispute between two women in a Victoria’s Secret over the weekend that went viral. Ijeoma Ukenta, a Black woman, said in videos she was accosted by a white woman while trying to redeem a coupon for free panties at a Victoria’s Secret at the Short Hills Mall. The woman seemingly had a breakdown when Ukenta started filming her. Ukenta said cops were dismissive of the incident and wouldn’t remove the woman from the mall.
“The Internal Affairs Division is now investigating the matter to evaluate how the officers conducted themselves,” the PD said in a statement. They said they believe the officers acted in accordance with their training, and are waiting on surveillance video from the store. “Pending further review, the Millburn Police Department believes our officers acted professionally and capably in defusing the situation and restoring calm and order.”