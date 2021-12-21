Detectives Hope New DNA Technology Could Crack JonBenét Ramsey Cold Case
‘MOVING FORWARD’
A quarter-century after 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was murdered, Colorado police say they are “actively reviewing genetic DNA testing processes” to see if advances in the technology could help them finally track down her killer. Ramsey was found bludgeoned and strangled in her family’s basement on Dec. 26, 1996, and her death was ruled a homicide, though no one has ever been charged in the case. Her parents, Patsy and John, reported finding a ransom note in their home. The pair were regarded as behing under the “umbrella of suspicion” by Boulder police, but cleared in 2008 after DNA evidence collected from Ramsey’s body matched an unknown male. In a statement acknowledging the upcoming 25-year anniversary of her death, Boulder cops said they had collected more than 1,500 pieces of evidence and 21,016 tips, and interviewed more than 1,000 people across 19 states in connection to the murder. Authorities have also analyzed 1,000 DNA samples over the course of the Ramsey investigation.