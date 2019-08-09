CHEAT SHEET
Police: Man Walked Into Missouri Walmart With Rifle, 100 Rounds of Ammo, and Body Armor
Police have arrested a man outside a Walmart store in Springfield, Missouri, who reportedly had body armor, a loaded rifle, and more than 100 rounds of ammunition. The man, who police say had a “tactical rifle” and another gun, is said to have caused a commotion inside the Walmart Neighborhood Market, with shoppers making a run for it as he recorded video with his phone, The Springfield News-Leader reports. “His intent obviously was to cause chaos here, and he did that,” Lt. Mike Lucas of the Springfield Police Department told the News-Leader. Police are still investigating what his intentions were when he arrived at the store. The suspect, described as a 20-year-old white man, was stopped as he left the store by an off-duty firefighter who reportedly held him at gunpoint until police arrived. The incident comes less than a week after a gunman shot-up a Walmart in El Paso, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.