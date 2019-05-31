DEVELOPING
Police: ‘Multiple Injuries’ in Shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse
Virginia Beach Police say the suspected shooter has been taken into custody.
“Multiple injuries” were reported in an active shooter situation at Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday afternoon, police tweeted. “At this time it is believed that only [one] shooter, and they have been taken into custody,” the Virginia Beach Police Department wrote. According to local news station WAVY, multiple police units have responded to the scene and the building was on lockdown.