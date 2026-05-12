Police Officer Dies While Helping Rat Virus Cruise Disembark
A Spanish police officer died while assisting with security preparations for the arrival of the MV Hondius, the cruise ship that experienced an outbreak of hantavirus. The 62-year-old, who has not been identified, collapsed and died of a heart attack on Sunday while helping with the disembarkation of passengers from the ship during its arrival in Tenerife. Spanish health minister Mónica García said at a press conference, “I would like to express our condolences to the family, to all the Guardia Civil.” The MV Hondius was placed under emergency protocols following an outbreak of the Andes strain of hantavirus. There have been seven confirmed cases and three deaths so far, two of which have been confirmed to be the result of the virus. While the World Health Organization has urged caution, it has also stressed that the outbreak is localized and not a pandemic, while the CDC has classified it as a level 3 response. Passengers who disembarked from the ship on Sunday have been hospitalized in the Netherlands, Germany, France, Switzerland, South Africa, Spain and Saint Helena.