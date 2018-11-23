Police Officer ‘Lost Everything’ After Being Contaminated With Russian Nerve Agent

A British police officer at the center of a case involving the poisoning of a former Russian intelligence officer and his daughter told the BBC that his family “lost everything” after he was contaminated with the same Russian nerve agent. “Not only did we lose the house, we lost all of our possessions, including everything the kids owned,” said Det. Sgt. Nick Bailey, the first officer to enter the home of Sergei Skripal, who was found unconscious on a park bench with his daughter after being exposed to Novichok, one of the deadliest nerve agents in the world. “We lost all that, the cars... we lost everything. And yeah, it’s been very difficult to kind of come to terms with that.” Bailey spent weeks in the hospital after being exposed to the nerve agent, which nearly killed Skripal and his daughter Yulia after being sprayed on the handle of their door, allegedly by Russian spies. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the case.
