    Officer on Kamala Harris’ Detail Injured After Falling off Highway Ramp

    ‘CONSCIOUS AND ALERT’

    Brett Bachman

    Night Editor

    Vice President Kamala Harris

    Kevin Wurm/Reuters

    A police officer on a motorcycle was seriously injured while on a service detail protecting Vice President Kamala Harris during her visit to Seattle Tuesday—after he careened off a “50-60-foot” on-ramp and landed on the interstate below, authorities said. Despite sustaining injuries, the 39-year-old Bellevue, Washington officer was “conscious and alert” after the fall, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Details on his injuries were unclear as of Tuesday evening.

