Cop Suspended Over Confederate Flag Rant on TikTok: ‘F*cking Democrats Started the KKK’
‘APPALLED AND OUTRAGED’
A Mansfield Borough police officer has been suspended and is under investigation after he claimed that the confederate flag isn’t racist on a TikTok livestream, the New York Post reports. In the recording, officer Brian Gossert, who was first identified by a local news station, is on-duty and dressed in uniform, ranting that slavery was “over 200 years ago,” and that “it’s time that people just like get the fuck over themselves.” He goes on to say that the confederate flag “represents the South, just like the Union flag represents the North...So why are we saying the Confederate flag is racist?” He also commented that “fucking Democrats started the KKK,” before getting out of his car to make an arrest. “Oh, fun stuff. This is why you don’t do meth,” he says as he re-enters his car. The Mansfield Borough Police Council posted in a statement Wednesday that they are “appalled and outraged by this conduct.”