Police Officers Abandon Posts Outside Bolivia’s Presidential Palace
Police officers have abandoned their posts outside of the presidential palace in Bolivia in an effort to increase pressure on President Evo Morales in the wake of the country’s disputed election and subsequent widespread unrest. Morales—who has been in power for 14 years—claimed victory after the Oct. 20 election, but three people have been killed and hundreds injured in the protests since. An audit of the election results is expected to be published this week by the Organization of American States, but Morales’ main opposition leader, Carlos Mesa, has alleged vote-rigging and said he was not consulted about the audit and will not accept the results.