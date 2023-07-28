Police Plan ‘a Lot’ of Presence Outside Jason Aldean Concert
SMALL TOWN
Police in Hartford, Connecticut, are planning to have “a lot of police presence” for controversial country artist Jason Aldean’s concert there on Sunday. According to Hartford Courant, a small group is planning a demonstration in response to Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” song and music video, which has been called a racist and pro-lynching track. The event is being billed as a “ball gown party,” which according to its organizers, is aimed at engaging Aldean’s own concertgoers in a lighthearted way. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert doesn’t “anticipate a problem,” and said there was already going to be a large police presence before the so-called protest was announced. “This is a tailgating party,” said Kamora Herrington, who is organizing the demonstration. “This isn’t a protest. This isn’t anti-anyone. We’re inviting everyone—many of whom are from a small town—into a mid-size city to engage with us. We’re welcoming them with tailgating and ball gowns.”