Police Plan ‘a Lot’ of Presence Outside Jason Aldean Concert

    Jason Aldean performs during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    Steve Marcus/Reuters

    Police in Hartford, Connecticut, are planning to have “a lot of police presence” for controversial country artist Jason Aldean’s concert there on Sunday. According to Hartford Courant, a small group is planning a demonstration in response to Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” song and music video, which has been called a racist and pro-lynching track. The event is being billed as a “ball gown party,” which according to its organizers, is aimed at engaging Aldean’s own concertgoers in a lighthearted way. Hartford police Lt. Aaron Boisvert doesn’t “anticipate a problem,” and said there was already going to be a large police presence before the so-called protest was announced. “This is a tailgating party,” said Kamora Herrington, who is organizing the demonstration. “This isn’t a protest. This isn’t anti-anyone. We’re inviting everyone—many of whom are from a small town—into a mid-size city to engage with us. We’re welcoming them with tailgating and ball gowns.”

