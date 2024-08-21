Police Raid Andrew Tate’s Home Over Child Sex Allegations
TELL IT TO THE JUDGE
Police raided ‘manosphere’ influencer, Andrew Tate’s Romanian compound on Wednesday, this time for charges including child trafficking and sex with a minor, according to The Guardian. The Romanian Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism, DIICOT, raided the Tate brother’s fortified compound, scaling the walls and arresting, Tristian along with Andrew. DIICOT stated in a press release the two have been charged with forming an organized criminal group, trafficking in minors, trafficking in persons, sexual intercourse with a minor, influencing statements and money laundering. Tate has denied the charges, his spokesperson told The Guardian, “Although the allegations in the search warrant are not yet fully clarified, they include suspicions of human trafficking and money laundering. The brothers’ legal team is present to ensure that all formalities are carried out correctly.” The brothers are awaiting trial on separate charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.