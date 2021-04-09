NOLA Cops Arrest Two in Bizarre Confederate Chair Ransom Saga
‘WHITE LIES MATTER’
Police in New Orleans have arrested two people and are in search of a third after recovering a Confederate monument that the alleged thieves had threatened to convert into a toilet. The two alleged robbers, Stanley Warnick and Kathryn Diionno, have been charged with possession of stolen property, and police are hunting for Stanley Pate. The Jefferson Davis Memorial Chair, owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, was “seemingly undamaged,” police said. It had been lifted from a cemetery in Selma, Alabama, in late March, and its takers had threatened to defecate in it unless the Daughters of the Confederacy flew a banner featuring a quote from a Black Liberation Army activist, signing the email “White Lies Matter.” The alleged thieves had included what appeared to be a picture of the chair with a hole cut in the seat like a toilet, but later messages said it was a replica and the original would be returned without damage.