Police Refuse to Describe Horror Discovery of Missing Woman Alexis Gabe
‘YOU CAN ONLY IMAGINE’
Investigators needed a forensic odontologist to identify missing 24-year-old Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, whose partial remains were discovered last week, police said in a press conference Monday. “Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of the Oakley Police Department said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into specifics of what exact remains were recovered.” Gabe was reported missing Jan. 27 after she didn’t return home from her ex-boyfriend’s house. A visitor from Alaska made the find Nov. 3 while using a metal detector near the town of Plymouth, approximately 40 miles east of Sacramento. The remains were recovered Nov. 4, with police notifying the public Nov. 5. Other items of evidence were found at the scene, Horn said, including earrings, black garbage bag remnants, and duct tape. The earrings were determined to belong to Gabe based on photos of her wearing them. The condition of the remains “did not lead us to a specific manner of death, but we are confident her remains were separated from one another and scattered into similar areas,” Horn said. Gabe’s father, Gwyn, said at the press conference that “when Detective Horn called me asking for our dentist’s phone number, I knew something was up.” Police believe Gabe’s killer was her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, who was killed in a June 1 shootout with federal officers attempting to serve him with an arrest warrant in Kent, Washington.