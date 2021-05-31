Cops Release Chilling Footage of Three Suspects in Miami-Dade Mass Shooting
caught on camera
In harrowing security footage released Monday by Miami-Dade Police, the gunmen who opened fire at a birthday party for a local rapper, killing at least two people, can be seen exiting a car with guns and running toward the event venue. The footage later shows the masked men running back into their white SUV. Another 22 people were injured in the early Sunday morning mayhem at El Mula Banquet Hall, which cops have described as a “targeted act of violence,” according to local news reports. Police said in a press conference that people inside of the party “returned fire” with the perpetrators. The shooters fled the scene and remain at large; Crime Stoppers is offering a $30,000 reward and the businessman Marcus Lemonis pledged $100,000 for tips that lead to an arrest. An officer told the Miami Herald they “[plan] to staff any other parties around town with off-duty cops” in search of leads.