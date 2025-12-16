Police Release New Photo of Brown University Shooting Person of Interest

Police in Providence, Rhode Island released a new image of the person of interest in the school shooting on Brown University’s campus Saturday. The police department said it has plans to “release additional media shortly” in the shooting, which killed two students and injured nine others. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha had said that an “enhanced photograph” of the individual would be released Tuesday. Investigators have shared multiple videos of the person of interest walking near campus. Images and video footage that have been released so far do not give a clear view of the person’s face. The suspect has been described by the FBI as being “approximately 5’8” with a stocky build.” Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the gunman.

NEW: We are releasing a new image of the person of interest in the Brown University incident and plan to release additional media shortly. Please share widely and contact the official tip line if you have information or an ID: 401-272-3121 https://t.co/8a1yEMZhnI pic.twitter.com/YvN2ash224 — Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) December 16, 2025

