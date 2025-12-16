U.S. News

Police Release New Photo of Brown University Shooting Person of Interest

Authorities released a clearer image of the person of interest as the manhunt for the gunman enters its fourth day.

Annabella Rosciglione
Police in Providence, Rhode Island released a new image of the person of interest in the school shooting on Brown University’s campus Saturday. The police department said it has plans to “release additional media shortly” in the shooting, which killed two students and injured nine others. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha had said that an “enhanced photograph” of the individual would be released Tuesday. Investigators have shared multiple videos of the person of interest walking near campus. Images and video footage that have been released so far do not give a clear view of the person’s face. The suspect has been described by the FBI as being “approximately 5’8” with a stocky build.” Authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying the gunman.

