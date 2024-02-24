Police Release New Videos of Non-Binary Teen Hours Before They Died After School Fight

The Owasso Police Department has released new surveillance and body camera footage showing 16-year-old Nex Benedict in the hours after they were assaulted and before they died.

The videos include security footage of Benedict and other students stacking chairs at Owasso High School and then exiting into the bathroom, where the fight broke out.

They also released footage of Nex walking out of school, accompanied by an official.

The Owasso Police Department also released police body cam footage of an officer speaking to Nex and their mother Sue Benedict, in an emergency room at Bailey Medical Center.

“I got jumped,” Nex said to the officer. “They’ve been antagonizing me,” they added. When the officer asked why Nex and their friend had been getting bullied, Nex said it was “because of the way that we dress.”

Nex’s mother said that the school wanted to talk about the incident in a few days, but she wanted something to be done immediately. The officer said that he would follow up with the school the next day, and that police were supposed to be notified in the event of a violent incident.

On Wednesday, Owasso police said that the coroner had determined that Nex’s cause of death was not from “trauma” of the fight in the bathroom. Police said they were waiting for the results of a toxicology report.