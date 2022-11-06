Police Respond After Kari Lake’s Phoenix Office Receives Suspicious Package

Phoenix police and the FBI responded to Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s campaign office on Saturday night, after they received a call over a suspicious package, a campaign spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“A member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office that contained suspicious white powder. It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” spokesman Colton Duncan said in a statement. “Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down.”

Officers first responded to the area at 10:15 p.m., a police spokesman said, and left at 5 a.m. The campaign said that, in addition to Phoenix police, the FBI, a hazmat team, and a bomb squad responded arrived at the scene.

The FBI’s Phoenix office did not respond to an emailed request for comment. The Daily Mail first reported the story.

“Officers responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a statement. “When officers arrived they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

The campaign said the staffer is currently under medical supervision.

The incident came less than a week after 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis allegedly broke into the campaign headquarters of Katie Hobbs, Lake’s Democratic opponent for governor. Lake derided the burglary as a potential “Jussie Smollett part two,” though in a tweet from the Lake campaign’s War Room account Sunday, it asked if the media would “immediately accuse our opponent of being responsible for this like they did to us over @katiehobbs WaterGate?”

“We won’t,” it said.

The campaign furthered that resolve in its statement Sunday. “In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated,” Duncan said. “We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday.”