Cops Respond to Barricaded Suspect Firing ‘Indiscriminately’ at Shoppers in CT: Reports

A man barricaded inside a building in Branford, Connecticut, on Tuesday was firing “indiscriminately” at people in a busy shopping area of the city, the Hartford Courant reports. Police confirmed there was “an active threat on Main St in Branford” and the situation was “fluid.” One witness told the Courant that he heard what sounded like 200 to 300 shots, beginning at about noon, from the second floor of a house that has a hair salon on the ground floor. Other witnesses say crowds were running from the area. At least one civilian was wounded and police were trying to defuse the situation, yelling at the gunman to answer his phone. SWAT teams have been deployed, and many bystanders have taken cover in nearby businesses.