Police Officers Shot in Jersey City Standoff: Governor

Multiple New Jersey police officers have been shot by two suspects who opened fire with a long rifle from a local bodega in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon, according to the governor and news reports.

Several law enforcement agencies, including New Jersey Transit Police and AFT, responded to the active shooter situation, which took place on Martin Luther King Drive near Bayview Avenue.

“I have been briefed on the unfolding situation in Jersey City. Our thoughts and prayers are with the men and women of the Jersey City Police Department, especially with the officers shot during this standoff, and with the residents and schoolchildren currently under lockdown,” Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted.

According to WABC, one wounded officer was taken to a Jersey City Medical Center for an apparent shoulder injury.

One video posted online showed a line of police officers, armed with weapons and protective gear, walking down the sidewalk in a single line.

“NJ Transit Police are assisting Jersey City with an active shooting incident within the area of the west side branch,” New Jersey Transit Police tweeted. “Stay clear of the area until further notice. HBLR service is suspended. ALL bus service on the West Side Branch is suspended updates to follow.”

The School District of Jersey City said at least 10 schools were locked down Tuesday “due to police activity,” but that all students and faculty are safe.

Andy Patel, who works at a liquor store about three blocks away from the incident, told The Associated Press he heard consistent gunfire fire for about an hour on Tuesday.

“I can hear the gunshots. It’s like firecrackers going off. They were shooting like crazy about an hour ago. Then it stopped for like 20 or 30 minutes. The cops were clearing everyone off the streets,” Patel said.