Police Respond to ‘Bicycle Lock’ Assault With Shots, Kill 14-Year-Old Girl in Changing Room with Stray Bullet

Responding to a 911 call citing an argument and shots fired on Thursday, Los Angeles police ended up shooting not only the suspect, but also a girl inside a changing room with her mother. The girl has been identified as Valentina Orellana Peralta by the LA County Coroner.

The assault suspect and Peralta were both pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD said. The female victim of the alleged assault was transported to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries, including a bloodied face. The suspect has not yet been identified.

An LAPD source confirmed to the LA Times that the teen was shopping for a dress for her quinceañera when she was killed.

No guns were found at the scene, despite initial reports of shots fired and the police’s subsequent decision to open fire on the suspect.

Police believe that a “very heavy lock” made of steel or metal found near the suspect was used in the assault. Witnesses also corroborated that the alleged assault victim had been “erratically” struck by a bicycle lock.

Police arrived at an LA Burlington Store just before noon in response to the 911 call. According to LAPD Captain Stacy Spell, while searching for the suspect, LAPD encountered a second assault and an “officer-involved shooting” took place.

One bullet made it through drywall behind the suspect and struck 14-year-old Peralta. She was found and pronounced dead as police conducted a search for additional suspects and victims. Police say the dressing room was out of the officers’ view, situated behind the suspect.

When asked to confirm if the girl had been shot by police, LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said, “Preliminarily, we believe that round was an officer’s round.”

"This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved," Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement late Thursday night. "I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl's life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family."

The shooting is being investigated by the California Department of Justice. Assembly Bill 1506, which went into effect July 1, mandates the state DOJ investigate all fatal police shootings of unarmed civilians.