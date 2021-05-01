Mall Near Seattle Evacuated After 2 Injured in Possible Shooting
CHAOS
Two people were injured in a possible shooting at the Westfield Southcenter mall, near Seattle, at about 12 p.m. PT on Saturday. “Officers have located two victims at the scene with injuries. Officers from multiple jurisdictions are continuing to clear the mall,” the Tukwila Police Department said on Twitter. The victims, described as a 32-year-old male and 27-year-old male, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were still looking for a suspect late Saturday. The incident prompted a massive police response along with an order to clear the premises, said a mall official who spoke to The Daily Beast by phone as the situation unfolded. “I don’t have a lot of information,” said the employee, who gave his name as Omar. “There were reports of somebody with a possible weapon so we are shutting down the mall and currently evacuating.”
One shopper, Wesley Eubanks, told the Associated Press he heard a half-dozen gunshots while in a beauty store with his wife. An employee at Aldo, who identified herself as Laura, told The Daily Beast that she had heard what sounded like gunshots earlier, but didn’t have time to elaborate. “I really don’t have any information to give. There’s police here,” she said.