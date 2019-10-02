CHEAT SHEET
Police: Santa Cruz Tech CEO Taken From Home in Fatal Kidnapping
A manhunt is underway after a web marketing company CEO was kidnapped from his Santa Cruz home early Tuesday morning and forced into a white BMW where a dead body was later found, police said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office has not identified the “deceased person” found in the vehicle but said they're continuing to search for at least two people after 50-year-old Tushar Atre—CEO of AtreNet—was taken from his home and forced into his girlfriend's BMW at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. Police were notified after someone in the home at the time, presumably Atre's girlfriend, called 911 and said two people forced Atre into her car and drove away. The BMW and an unidentified body was later found in the Santa Cruz Mountains at around 10 a.m. “We have not identified that person yet. There are a lot of moving parts to this investigation. Investigators are still at both scenes as we speak,” Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Ashley Keehn said. Officials say Atre is still considered missing, and authorities are not sure if the two suspects are still in the Santa Cruz area.