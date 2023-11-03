Police Say Arrest in Detroit Neurosurgeon’s Execution Is Coming ‘Very, Very Soon’
Detroit Police Chief James White insisted Thursday that his detectives are close to making an arrest in the horrific murder of the beloved neurosurgeon Devon Hoover, WWJ 950 reported. Hoover, who was shot in the head twice and wrapped in a sheet wearing nothing but a sock, was found dead in his Detroit mansion’s attic on April 23. His killer has eluded cops ever since, and authorities have remained tight-lipped about their probe. While speaking to the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners on Thursday, White reportedly said that his investigators have identified a suspect in the slaying, but are working “through a list of things” with the prosecutors office before they bring charges. No details were provided about the suspect, including a name and their possible relationship with Hoover, but White said he’s “confident that we should be able to bring some closure to this family, very, very soon.”