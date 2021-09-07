CHEAT SHEET
Atlanta Boy Stabs Mother’s Ex-Boyfriend to Stop Assault: Police
Read it at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Police said Tuesday that a 27-year-old man, Aaron Brinson, has been placed in police custody after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend—and being stabbed by her juvenile son in defense. Officers called to Middleton Road in Atlanta at around 3:15 a.m. on Monday morning were told by the child’s mom that Brinson had attacked her in her home. Thinking quickly, or perhaps not at all, the boy then grabbed a weapon to stop the man. Authorities did not identify the weapon used, but noted that Brinson had been treated for “a cut” on his shoulder.