Police Say Dallas Police Officer Repeatedly Raped 14-Year-Old Victim of Sex Trafficking
DEEPLY DISTURBING
A Dallas police officer is in custody after allegedly taking in and repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl who was a victim of sex trafficking. Officer Tyrone Williams Jr., 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child. According to the affidavit, the girl began living with Williams, a friend of her mother, in 2011 after spending a brief period of time in a juvenile detention center. The girl reported in the affidavit that Williams raped her on her first night in his home and would repeatedly assault her during his lunch breaks. She said that she feared Williams would kill her if she came forward. Dallas police began investigating her story after the cop was arrested on a separate charge of sexual assault of a child in June 2021 and placed on administrative leave by the Department. In that case, Williams turned himself over to authorities after the daughter of a family friend said that he assaulted her as she slept.