Police Search Park in Case of Murdered Mom Jennifer Dulos

Two and a half years after Jennifer Dulos vanished, Connecticut police on Monday returned to a mulch-filled park to search for clues. The Stamford Advocate reports that authorities did not explain what brought then back to the site in New Canaan, near the spot where the victim’s car was found when she disappeared. Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis, was charged with her murder and kidnapping and died by suicide in January 2020. Fotis Dulos’ girlfriend and his former lawyer have been accused of helping to cover up the slaying.