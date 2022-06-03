The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said late Thursday night that it had captured an escaped convict hours after authorities had discovered five people dead in a Leon County, Texas, home.

Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer, had escaped custody on May 12, stabbing a corrections officer and fleeing on foot. Authorities, who had been searching for Lopez, 46, ever since, said a 911 caller reported Thursday evening that they were unable to contact an elderly relative. After the call, law enforcement officials went to the elderly relative’s home, where they found the bodies of two adults and three children.

According to law enforcement, Lopez could have taken a 1999 white Chevrolet truck from the victims’ home and was possibly armed. They offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice deleted a previous tweet, which had said that “Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office with five murders, and they believe @TDCJ escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for the deaths.”