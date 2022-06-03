An escaped convict was fatally shot by authorities Thursday night hours after killing five people in a Leon County, Texas, holiday cabin, the Associated Press reported, citing Texas prison officials.

Gonzalo Lopez, a convicted killer, had escaped custody on May 12, stabbing a corrections officer and fleeing on foot. Authorities, who had been searching for Lopez, 46, ever since, said a 911 caller reported Thursday that they were unable to contact an elderly relative. After the call, law enforcement officials went to the holiday home, where they found the bodies of two adults and three children.

According to law enforcement, Lopez had taken a 1999 white Chevrolet truck from the victims’ home and was armed. They offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice told KHOU that the white truck was spotted on Thursday night and followed it, with authorities forcing a crash by spiking Lopez’s tires. He emerged from the truck carrying two firearms and began shooting at the officers, KHOU reported. They fired back and killed him.

Earlier on Thursday night, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice deleted a previous tweet, which had said that “Texas Rangers are assisting the Leon Co. Sheriff’s Office with five murders, and they believe @TDCJ escapee Gonzalo Lopez may be responsible for the deaths.”