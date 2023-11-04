CHEAT SHEET
Cops Seize Psychedelic Mushroom Stash Worth Millions
Authorities seized millions of dollars worth of psychedelic mushrooms from a home in Burlington, Connecticut, the Associated Press reports. A 21-year-old man faces charges stemming from the raid, but claimed the mushrooms were legal. Police said he “admitted to investigators that the mushrooms were in fact psilocybin, which is a Schedule 1 controlled substance.” The dozens of bags of mushrooms are worth an estimated $8.5 million, according to authorities. The Connecticut Senate earlier this year failed to advance an effort to decriminalize small amounts of psilocybin.