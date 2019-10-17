CHEAT SHEET
‘HATE CAMP’
Police Seize High-Ranking Atomwaffen Division Member’s Guns
A high-ranking member of Atomwaffen Division, the homicidal Neo-Nazi guerrilla organization linked to five murders and several bomb plots across the United States, was stripped of his guns earlier this month by a Seattle civil court, The Daily Beast has learned. Kaleb J. Cole, the 24-year-old leader of Atomwaffen Division's Washington State cell who went by the alias “Khimaere,” had his guns seized on Oct. 1st, according to King County Court records. The move came after the Seattle Police Department filed a 62-page “Extreme Risk Protection Order” petition against Cole on Sept. 26, according to electronic court records. Among the weapons that had been in Cole's possession were a pistol and an AK-47 variant with a high-capacity drum magazine. Cole, who holds a concealed-carry firearms permit, was photographed with both weapons at a 2018 “Hate Camp” training event Atomwaffen Division held in the Nevada desert in early 2018 near Death Valley.
The move to strip Cole of his guns is the latest sign of law enforcement officials tightening the net around Atomwaffen Division. Earlier this year, federal prosecutors filed gun charges against two members of the group's Virginia cell, including its leader, Andrew Jon Thomasberg.