Dallas Airport Descends Into Chaos When Woman Opens Fire
TERRIFYING
Dallas police confronted a woman who opened fire inside Dallas Love Field Airport on Monday morning, eventually shooting her in the lower extremities. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said that the suspect arrived at the airport shortly before 11 a.m. and changed clothes in the bathroom. After leaving the restroom in a hoodie, she pulled out a gun and fired several shots, most of them directed toward the ceiling, Garcia added. An officer engaged her as she fired multiple rounds, Garcia said. Cellphone footage shows people cowering on the ground and behind chairs, and one traveler told CNN that he “saw a massive amount of people running up from security and people yelling ‘shooter.’ TSA employees rushed us out a side door.” The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody and to the hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries have been reported, and police do not yet know of a motive.