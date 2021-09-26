CHEAT SHEET
Police Shoot Man at Huntington Beach Pier
Police in Huntington Beach shot and wounded a man on Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed. The incident occurred near a pier at Huntington City Beach around 3: 15 p.m. PST. Details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, with police saying only that the man was transported to a hospital and that there is “no current public safety threat.” The U.S. Open of Surfing was reportedly underway in the area but it was not clear if the shooting was in any way connected to the event. Huntington Beach PD wrote in a tweet that the condition of the man “is currently unknown.”