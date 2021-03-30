Cop Shooting of Black Man in Virginia Beach to Be Probed by State Police
THOROUGH INVESTIGATION
The death of Donovan Lynch, a Black man killed by a Virginia Beach police officer, will now be investigated by state police instead of being probed by the police department he worked for. Lynch was one of the victims in three shootings on Friday night. Police said Lynch was allegedly wielding a hand-gun when he was shot. The officer, whose name hasn’t been released, was wearing a body camera, but for “unknown reasons” it was not on, Virginia Beach police chief Paul Neudigate said on Saturday.
“The Lynch family and the involved officer each deserve a comprehensive and thorough investigation into this incident, and we appreciate the public’s patience as we pursue every facet of it,” Neudigate said. Lynch is the cousin of singer Pharrell Williams, who posted about the shooting on Instagram.