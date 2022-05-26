Police Stayed Outside as Uvalde Killer Stormed School, Witnesses Tell AP
‘GO IN THERE! GO IN THERE!’
Police remained outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, as Salvador Ramos murdered 19 students and two teachers in a single classroom on Tuesday, witnesses told the Associated Press on Wednesday. Javier Cazares, whose daughter, Jacklyn Cazares, was killed in the attack, told the wire that officers were still gathered outside the building when he arrived there after hearing about the shooting. Another witness, who saw Ramos crash his truck near the school and shoot at two people outside a neighboring funeral home, said women were yelling at officers to “go in there! Go in there!” While police have given conflicting timelines, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said at one point that 40 minutes to an hour passed between when Ramos first shot at a school safety officer—who may or may not have fired back—and then fired on two arriving Uvalde police officers who were outside the building, and when Ramos was finally shot by a tactical team.